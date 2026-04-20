Sheinelle Jones marks first birthday without husband Uche Ojeh

Sheinelle Jones spent her birthday in tears as she reflected on her first year without her late husband, Uche Ojeh.

The Today With Jenna & Sheinelle cohost took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post on Sunday, April 19.

She wrote, “As I literally sit here — in tears — on an airplane headed home, I think it’s the perfect moment to check in with you. Today is my 48th birthday, and to be honest — I can’t stop crying.”

Ojeh, who died in May 2025 at age 45 after a battle with brain cancer, left behind Jones and their three children: son Kayin, 16, and twins Clara and Uche Jr., 13.

Jones admitted her birthday was filled with “thankful tears, painful tears” but also gratitude for the love she’s felt in reocent weeks.

“I have never felt so much love in my life,” she wrote, thanking fans for their prayers and support.

Despite the grief, the 48-year-old celebrated a major professional milestone: her Through Mom’s Eyes book tour, which launched April 14, sold out in every city.

She posted photos from the tour stops, including one with a massive pink cake, and reflected on the joy of meeting readers face to face.

“I don’t have the words to express how it feels to have SOLD OUT crowds in every city … and what it feels like to take these group photos with your smiling faces,” she shared.

Jones closed her post with a nod to her husband’s love of The Beatles, “Uche loved The Beatles; as I mark the beginning of ‘48’ — I do .. feel the sun. Thank you so so much.”