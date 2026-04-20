Patrick Muldoon's sudden death leaves fans in emotional turmoil

Patrick Muldoon leaves loved ones mourning after sudden passing

Patrick Muldoon's shocking death left fans and friends in mourning as he passed away in the middle of a project in works.

The filmmaker and producer died at the age of 57 due to a heart attack, only two days after he shared a new Instagram update, telling fans how excited he was.

The Melrose Place star told fans he was working on Kockroach starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz And Alec Baldwin. Tributes began pouring in, in the comments section soon after his death news was announced.

Fans in shock and mourning wrote, "Grew up watching you in starship troopers . R.I.P legend," and "My heart sunk. Sending so much love & light."

More well-wishers chimed in, "I’m in disbelief. Thank you for being such amazing company, brotha. You will be greatly missed," and "The world has lost the most beautiful spark… life is going to be lot less bright without you uncle Pat."

The future of his work-in-progress is uncertain for now as no updates have been issued.