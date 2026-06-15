King Charles leads Royal Family in historic procession at Windsor

The Royal Family gathered at Windsor Castle for the annual Garter Day celebrations

The Royal Family has reunited for the annual Garter Day celebrations.

On Monday, June 15, King Charles led members of the Royal Family for the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle. The 77-year-old monarch was joined by Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, and several senior royals for one of the most important events in the royal calendar.

"The King and Queen, joined by members of the Royal Family, have attended a Service for the Most Noble of the Garter at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle," read a statement shared on the Royal Family's official Instagram account.

Founded by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago, the Order of the Garter remains Britain's oldest and most prestigious order of chivalry. Membership is limited to the Sovereign, the Queen, members of the Royal Family and a select group of companions recognised for their contributions to public life.

Before the ceremony, senior royals gathered for a luncheon at Windsor Castle before making their way to St George's Chapel for the service. Afterward, the royal party returned to the castle by carriage.

Prince William took part in the traditional procession wearing the order's distinctive blue velvet robes. The Prince of Wales has a longstanding connection to the institution, having been invested as its 1,000th Knight by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie watched the procession alongside Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim Laurence from the Galilee Porch.