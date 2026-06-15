Andrew banned from joining royals at historic event in brutal blow

The royal family delighted fans with their latest appearance at Windsor Castle as King Charles presided over the annual Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday.

However, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received a brutal blow from the monarch as he experienced his first total exclusion from Garter Day festivities in 20 years.

The latest blow was delivered just six months after he officially lost his Knight of the Garter title.

This month, which included Trooping the Colour, has proven really hard for the former Duke of York.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father has become used to watching his family celebrate Trooping without him, but Garter Day was a really tough day for him.

Royal insiders claimed, "It's one of those days that reminds him of all that he's lost. He's feeling more isolated than ever; he's completely alone."

The monarch showed off high spirits as he was accompanied by Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for one of the most distinguished occasion in the royal calendar.

The Order of the Garter is Britain's oldest and most prestigious order of chivalry.

The Sovereign serves as head of the order, personally selecting each companion to recognise those who have held public office, contributed significantly to national life, or provided personal service to the Crown.

Before the procession, senior royals gathered for a celebratory lunch before making their way to the chapel for the annual service.

Three distinguished figures were formally admitted to the order as Knight Companions during a private investiture ceremony held earlier in the Garter Throne Room.

Lord Hennessy of Nympsfield, Lord O'Donnell, and Lord Burnett of Maldon received their honours, with their appointments having been announced on St George's Day this year.

All three serve as crossbench life peers in the House of Lords, representing exemplary careers across academia, government, and the law.