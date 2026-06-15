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Prince William, Princess Kate office issues update on Garter Day outing

Palace shares important message ahead of King Charles meeting with Kate, William
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 15, 2026

Prince William, Princess Kate office issues update on Garter Day outing

Kensington Palace issued a major update on Prince William and Princess Kate as royals set to participate in the Garter Day ceremony.

On June 15, the Prince and Princess of Wales' office shared on social media that the royals are set to honour the grand annual British ceremonial event.

"Today honouring Garter tradition with the annual investiture, procession and service at Windsor Castle," the message reads.

 
Prince William, Princess Kate office issues update on Garter Day outing

On June 13, the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, joined King Charles for the Trooping the Colour parade.

William and Kate's team shared a series of photos and videos from the king's official birthday celebration.

The statement reads, "A great day at Trooping the Colour for His Majesty’s Birthday Parade. From the Grenadier Guards trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember."

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