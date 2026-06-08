Niall Horan performs 'Steal My Girl' a decade after One Direction hiatus

Niall Horan sent the One Direction fans into an absolute frenzy with a hit single from the boy band era.

Over the weekend the 1D alum performed Steal My Girl live on stage for the first time in nearly a decade since the global pop phenomenon announced indefinite hiatus in 2016.

On Saturday, June 6, the Irish musician took over the Wembley Stadium as one of the star headliners for Capital's Summertime Ball.

Just a day after dropping his fourth solo studio album, titled Dinner Party, the 32-year-old surprised his fans with a live rendition of One Direction's hit song.

As per photos and videos surfacing on social media, the entire crowd joined in for a massive stadium-wide singalong.

Aside from the boyband throwbacks, Niall treated the audience to live performances of tracks from his brand-new album.

Additionally, clips of him admiring the massive crowd took over social media. During his set, he told the audience, "Wow this view never, ever, ever gets old... Is there anywhere else on the planet you would rather be? The answer is no."

For fans who missed out his live show, they can catch the Slow Hands singer in London as he has announced a solo headlining autumn tour.

Niall is scheduled to return to the city for two nights at The O2 Arena on October 2 and October 3.