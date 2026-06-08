Sydney Sweeney marks new relationship milestone with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney turned into a party planner for her boyfriend Scooter Braun ahead of his 45th birthday.

The Euphoria star pulled off an early birthday bash for her beau with an A-list guest list, which includes Warren G, Jessica Alba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and more.

10 days before the former music executive would turn a year older, the Christy heroine surprised him on Saturday night, June 6 at a Santa Monica, California venue.

“She had a basketball hoop set up. Warren G performed Regulate, Scooter’s favourite,” an insider told Page Six. .

The couple, who began dating in September 2025, sported Connecticut Flame basketball jerseys with the number 45.

An Instagram photo featured them in matching shirts surrounded by and posing with other friends.

Braun’s latest birthday and its early celebrations is considered to be a new level of the lovebirds romantic journey, as it is his first birthday since the two have started dating.

The new major milestone has been unlocked after the two went Instagram-official with photos from their time at the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival in April.

The two reportedly began dating months after they connected at Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, in June 2025.

Most recently, Braun planned a special date night for the Anybody But You actress, taking her to Times Square in New York City for her first time last month.

The duo rode rental bikes throughout the Big Apple before eventually reaching their location.