Tony Awards 2026: Complete winners list

The 2026 Tony Awards celebrated another epic year on Broadway with top honours spread across new productions and beloved revivals.

Among the evening's biggest winners were John Lithgow, who won Best Leading Actor in a Play for Giant, and Lesley Manville, who earned Best Leading Actress in a Play for Oedipus.

Leading the night was Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, which emerged as the most-awarded production with six wins, while Schmigadoon! claimed the coveted Best Musical trophy.

Where several favourites walked away with major trophies, The Lost Boys fell short in the marquee Best Musical race despite entering the ceremony as one of the most-nominated productions.

Notable nominees including Daniel Radcliffe and Nathan Lane who left without individual acting wins, making them some of the night's most talked-about snubs.

Below is the complete list of winners from Broadway's biggest night.

Best musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon! – WINNER

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)





Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime – WINNER!

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime





Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime – WINNER!

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)





Best revival of a play

Death of a Salesman – WINNER!

Becky Shaw

Every Brilliant Thing

Fallen Angels

Oedipus

Alden Ehrenreich





Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw – WINNER!

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters





Best revival of a musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime – WINNER!

The Rocky Horror Show





Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus – WINNER!

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels





Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys – WINNER!

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Bryce Pinkham, Chess

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titaníque





Best play

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation – WINNER!

Little Bear Ridge Road





Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys – WINNER!

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Shoshana Bean





Best direction of a play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant

Robert Icke, Oedipus

Kenny Leon, The Balusters

Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!

Whitney White, Liberation





Best direction of a musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!





Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Aya Cash, Giant

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!

June Squibb, Marjorie Prime





Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant – WINNER!

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus





Best choreography

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys





Best scenic design of a musical

dots, The Rocky Horror Show

Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys – WINNER!

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!





Best scenic design of a play

Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus

Takeshi Kata, Bug

Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!

David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon

David Rockwell, Fallen Angels





Best lighting design of a musical

Kevin Adams, Chess

Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show

Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!

Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys – WINNER!





Best lighting design of a play

Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon

Natasha Chivers, Oedipus

Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Heather Gilbert, Bug

Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13

Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!





Best sound design of a musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Kai Harada, Ragtime – WINNER!

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!

Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers and Nathan Lane in Death of a Salesman





Best sound design of a play

Justin Ellington, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13

Josh Schmidt, Bug

Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!





Best book of a musical

David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, The Lost Boys

Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! – WINNER!

Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, Titaníque

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)





Best orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon! – WINNER!

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann; The Lost Boys

Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brian Usifer, Chess

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt; Cats: The Jellicle Ball





Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre

Caroline Shaw, Death of a Salesman

Steve Bargonetti, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

The Rescues, The Lost Boys

Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! – WINNER!

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)





Best costume design of a musical

Linda Cho, Ragtime

Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!

Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!

Ryan Park, The Lost Boys

David I Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show





Best costume design of a play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon

Qween Jean, Liberation

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels – WINNER!

Emilio Sosa, The Balusters

Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone