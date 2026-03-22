Senior royals receive new tasks from Palace as major changes underway

The senior members of the royal family, who have had to stay more vigilant to curb the tensions and scandals away in the past few months, as big changes are taking place in light of the Andrew-Epstein drama.

King Charles has been delegating crucial royal tasks to the some royals he trusts, which includes Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The King is determined for the royal calendar to continue as per plan, hence Buckingham Palace announced the dates for the annual garden parties that will place in the summer.

Three parties, on May 6, 8 and 12, will take place at Buckingham Palace while on June 30, the final party will be held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. throughout the summer. While Charles and his wife Queen Camilla also host the parties, sometimes these are led by other senior members on the monarch’s behalf.

Moreover, the attendance is also considered crucial for the royals as these Garden Parties will celebrate distinguished contributors to the British society. This year, there will be a particular focus on frontline workers from across the UK.

Considering the recent events and the public uproar over certain decisions, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not be attending, despite showing up every year to support the royals.

There are many things being reconsidered at the Palace for the sake of the monarchy, hence big changes are taking place. The details about which royals will attend which party has not yet been revealed.

It is expected that will be announced much close to the event.