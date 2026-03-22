Prince William breaks silence on key issue in decisive step towards throne

Prince William seemed to have made a quiet and unprecedented move in a bid to clear long-standing confusion as he prepares to undertake an important responsibility.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly been taking more key duties behind the scenes as King Charles continues with his cancer treatment. Given that the royals are already going through a tough challenge in the wake of the Andrew-Epstein debacle, William have had to take some wise decisions to secure his reign in the future.

There had been speculation about William’s faith and commitment to the Church over the years, a point of concern for Britons as the monarch also assumes the role head of the Church.

“The Prince of Wales’s commitment to the Church of England is sometimes quieter than people expect, and for that reason it is not always fully understood,” William’s aide told The Sunday Times.

“Those who know him well recognise that his connection to the Church, and to the sense of duty that comes with it, runs deep and is grounded in something personal and sincere,” they continued.

“Faith, service and responsibility are themes that have long shaped the role he will one day inherit, and they are things he approaches in his own thoughtful way.”

The aide added, “At a time when institutions can be seen simply through a social or cultural lens, he understands that the Church’s role goes beyond this. It is not only part of the nation’s heritage, but a living expression of faith, rooted in prayer, compassion and a belief in grace and redemption.”

The statement came just days before Prince William will be attending the enthronement ceremony where Dame Sarah Mullally is set to be installed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.

A source close to William also told the outlet that this event will make things “every clear” of where the heir to the throne stands. Moreover, William wants to dismiss any misconceptions about his commitment to the church.

Although, it does not erase the fact that William’s relationship with the Church will “evolve” from that of previous monarchs, who had used their faith to strengthen their reign.

“His feeling is, ‘I might not be at church every day but I believe in it, I want to support it and this is an important aspect of my role and the next role and I will take it very seriously, in my own way’,” the source noted.