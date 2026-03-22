 
Geo News

King Charles moving letter emerges as public mourns key figure at funeral

King Charles expresses ‘deep sorrow’ in writing as he recalls 2011 visit with Queen Elizabeth II

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 22, 2026

King Charles moving letter emerges as public mourns key figure at funeral

King Charles had penned a heartfelt letter which was revealed as a grand funeral took place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi.

Faithfuls of the Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia, had gathered at the ceremony to bid the final farewell to the religious figure. Delegations and representatives from other countries and other faiths had also joined to pay their respects.

Charles had extended his condolences to the clergy of the Georgian Orthodox Church, the faithful, and all those mourning the Patriarch’s passing.

“It is with deep sorrow that I learned of the passing of His Holiness Ilia II, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia,” Charles wrote.

“He will forever be remembered as a man who dedicated his life to the Georgian Orthodox Church, providing spiritual guidance and devoted service to the Georgian people. His work was characterised by wisdom and high moral authority, earning him great respect both in Georgia and abroad.”

Charles continued in his letter to the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church, “His Holiness’s visit and meeting with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2011 exemplified the warm and mutually respectful relations between our churches and peoples.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the clergy and faithful of the Georgian Orthodox Church, as well as to all who mourn his loss.”

Prince William breaks silence on key issue in decisive step towards throne
Prince William breaks silence on key issue in decisive step towards throne
Senior royals receive new tasks from Palace as major changes underway
Senior royals receive new tasks from Palace as major changes underway
Meghan Markle surprises fans with latest news after Netflix fallout
Meghan Markle surprises fans with latest news after Netflix fallout
Princess moves to tears as she finally breaks silence on Epstien connection
Princess moves to tears as she finally breaks silence on Epstien connection
Duchess Sophie skips spotlight as she leaves Edward to face music
Duchess Sophie skips spotlight as she leaves Edward to face music
Prince Harry gets devastating news as Duchess returns to UK
Prince Harry gets devastating news as Duchess returns to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan's emotional statement makes things worse for Sussexes
Prince Harry, Meghan's emotional statement makes things worse for Sussexes
Prince William shares video message as royal family warned of new scandal
Prince William shares video message as royal family warned of new scandal