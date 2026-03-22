King Charles moving letter emerges as public mourns key figure at funeral

King Charles had penned a heartfelt letter which was revealed as a grand funeral took place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi.

Faithfuls of the Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia, had gathered at the ceremony to bid the final farewell to the religious figure. Delegations and representatives from other countries and other faiths had also joined to pay their respects.

Charles had extended his condolences to the clergy of the Georgian Orthodox Church, the faithful, and all those mourning the Patriarch’s passing.

“It is with deep sorrow that I learned of the passing of His Holiness Ilia II, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia,” Charles wrote.

“He will forever be remembered as a man who dedicated his life to the Georgian Orthodox Church, providing spiritual guidance and devoted service to the Georgian people. His work was characterised by wisdom and high moral authority, earning him great respect both in Georgia and abroad.”

Charles continued in his letter to the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church, “His Holiness’s visit and meeting with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2011 exemplified the warm and mutually respectful relations between our churches and peoples.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the clergy and faithful of the Georgian Orthodox Church, as well as to all who mourn his loss.”