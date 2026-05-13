Sarah Ferguson hit with fresh blow in self-exile: 'Legal bill'

Sarah Ferguson, who has been into forced exile since her and Andrew's exit from Royal Lodge, has received a heartbreaking news amid ongoing woes.

The former Duchess of York, 66, who's current whereabouts remains a question, finds herself embroiled in fresh financial turmoil.

She faces huge legal bill after her firm's £19million collapse, according to a new report.

Fergie, 66, served as executive director of theatre investment firm Gate Ventures between 2017 and 2019.

During her time with the firm, more than £500,000 in "unexplained" loans are said to have been issued. The business entered administration in 2020 amid allegations of extravagant expenditure. It is reported to have lost around £19million.

According to The Sun, a liquidator's report from May 2026 reveals that investigators anticipate securing a "substantial recovery" for investors who lost money in the venture.

The findings represent a significant escalation in the legal threat facing the former royal.

Should Ferguson lose the case, she could face the prospect of substantial legal costs.

The former Duchess has been struglling with financial difficulties since her 1996 divorce from Andrew.

This latest legal may added to existing pressures on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, who previously turned to Jeffrey Epstein for financial guidance.

In emails revealed in the files this year, Fergie made appeals to the convicted sex offender for assistance with rent payments, writing: "I am at your service. Just marry me."

She publicly admitted to accepting £15,000 from Epstein in 2011 to settle debts, which the ex-duchess branded a "gigantic error of judgement".

She also launched business ventures, such as her wellness company, Hartmoor LLC, which collapsed in 2009 with $1million in debt. She was ultimately sued by accountants and lawyers for unpaid bills.

Fergie also suffered a notable property loss when she sold her Belgravia apartment for £3.85million in 2025, having purchased it for £4.25million in 2022 — a deficit of £400,000.