Princess Eugenie husband springs in action for Fergie, Andrew: ‘Unexpected’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have already been causing immense problems for both their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

While Beatrice is going through marital woes, Eugenie also finds herself in a major dilemma as her husband Jack Brooksbank takes an unexpected approach to the matter.

It had been reported that Eugenie had cut ties with her parents, however, sources revealed to DailyMail that Jack is a man who follows his “code of honour” which means he would not completely abandon his in-laws.

Fergie had been in a self-imposed exile, whereas Andrew is soon to be shifted in Marsh Farm at Sandringham. Jack and Eugenie are currently resisting the notion of Fergie living with them as it would make things “difficult”.

The sources said that while Jack will not “completely desert” Andrew and Fergie, he also “not step into line of fire” for them.

However, the insider insisted that it doesn’t mean that Jack and Eugenie do not care about her welfare, they “just don’t actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily”.

Jack has drawn a borderline and has made it clear that Fergie, despite her problems, cannot move in with them. Jack’s loyalty lies with his wife Eugenie and their two young children. The ordeal has already got them “unwarranted attention” and he will not do anything to make it worse.

Eugenie’s husband has “worked very hard building his business, and it’s going well so the last thing he needs is for the Epstein scandal to taint that. He will do everything he can to keep his head below the parapet because of that”.