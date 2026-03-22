Netflix boss did not unfollow Meghan Markle? Real story revealed

The mixed reports on the fallout between Meghan Markle and Netflix seemed to have caused a major confusion about the real story behind the partnership.

According to a recently published Variety report, company insiders insisted that the Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who sang praises for Meghan, is now “fed up” by the deal.

Meanwhile, spokesperson on both sides dismissed the claims that there was any friction between the Sussexes and the streamer. Although, the news of Ted unfollowing the As Ever founder suggested that there maybe something more brewing behind the scenes.

The series of events came to light after Meghan had cut ties with Netflix for As Ever, as the streamer invested in the company. Meghan had revealed that she planned to take it further independently.

Now, a company insider revealed to Page Six that streaming platform had “put millions behind this deal” and they didn’t see a return on it, so they “just cut a loss”.

Representatives of Netflix had cleared the air on Friday that Ted was never following the account in the first place. The rep also insisted that Variety claims about Ted being ‘fed up’ are “inaccurate”.

Despite the message from the spokesperson, sources insisted that there are many people at Netflix who didn’t enjoy working on Meghan’s show and that there was “no love lost” with the end of the deal.

One staffer reasoned, “Why ever in the world would Netflix put all this money into the deal and then say the plan was to let It go after 11 months?”

They added, “You can try to spin it whatever way you want, but it’s just not true.”

A well-placed industry insider told Page Six that while Ted would want to given them one more chance, “ultimately, Meghan and Ted don’t have a relationship like they used to”.