Prince Edward honours daring WWII raid at Union Jack Club

Prince Edward stepped out in London on Saturday, 21 March 2026, for a special engagement honouring wartime history.

As Royal Patron of the St. Nazaire Society, the Duke attended a commemorative lunch at the Union Jack Club, a venue long associated with supporting serving and former members of the Armed Forces.

The gathering paid tribute to the legacy of Operation Chariot, the bold 1942 British raid on the German-occupied port of St. Nazaire in France during World War II, often remembered as one of the most daring missions of the conflict.

Edward was seen greeting attendees before joining veterans, members, and supporters for the lunch.

It continues the Society’s mission to honour those involved in the historic operation and ensure their bravery is never forgotten.

Following the event, the Duke was spotted making his way through Waterloo Station, heading towards the platform like any regular commuter.

Meanwhile, on 23 March, the Duchess of Edinburgh is set to step out for another engagement, attending the Hope Gala Dinner hosted by the Jane Goodall Institute.

The evening will take place at The Peninsula London, bringing together prominent guests and supporters to celebrate conservation efforts and raise awareness for wildlife protection and environmental causes.