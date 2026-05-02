Buckingham Palace shares update from King Charles as new royal drama erupts

King Charles, who had just concluded his highly sensitive and important State Visit to US, moved onto his next big mission as Queen Camilla left for the UK.

The monarch arrived in Bermuda on Thursday and received a warm welcome with a military ceremony by the Royal Bermuda Regiment and a 21-gun salute.

As Charles kicked off the first day in the British overseas territory, a new bombshell began to take form back home, courtesy of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The King had already ousted his brother from the royal fold following the intense scrutiny and the revelations made in Epstein files.

Following the disastrous Newsnight interview of Andrew’s that led to his downfall, journalist Emily Maitlis is set to release a documentary on Epstein’s “decades-long criminal operation” which expected to expose more truths. Even if there are no more specific revelations about Andrew, it would still bring the royal family back into bad PR, with demands for transparency increasing.

However, the King is staying focussed on the task at hand as Buckingham Palace shared an update from the very busy day of engagements that Charles had taken on.

From the impressive welcome to visiting the “ecological treasure trove” in Trunk Island and all the “fantastic” opportunities are there for the young people.

“Fantastic to see some of the sporting opportunities on offer for young people living in Bermuda,” the message read.

They highlighted the The Royal Bermuda Yacht Club and The National Gombey Dance Troupe.

“Bermudian medallists from the Commonwealth and Olympic Games, as well as members of Team Bermuda, who are due to compete at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow,” it continued.

“The Duke of Edinburgh International Award, of which Bermuda has one of the highest participation rates in the world.”

Moreover, as for the visit at Trunk Island, the palace shared how the ‘Kids on the Reef’ programme, offers “hands-on lesson” about the island’s ecosystem.