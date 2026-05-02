King Charles finally dethroned by beloved royal

King Charles III, who maitained his dominance among public with his high spirits and resolve to serve his poeple even after being hit with cancer, has finally moved down in shocking update.

The 77-year-old King, who's currently in Bermuda after concluding his four-day US tour, received a surprise news from Britain about his popularity.

The British monarch moved down in the popularity opinion polls, according to YouGov, and a beloved family member has been crowned the most popular royal by the Britons.

Prince William and Harry's father waited most of his life to become head of the monarchy, but according to the latest opinion polls, his public popularity is waning.

In the royal family favourability ratings in October 2025 he came in fourth place, but this time around, his popularity leaves him in fifth.

King Charles' beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate scoops top spot, followed by her husband, the Prince of Wales, who is heir to the throne.

In third place is Princess Anne, who is often coined as the hardest working royal. In fourth place comes King Charles' loyal brother, Prince Edward.

Charles dropped to slot five ahead of Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Kent and the Duchess of Kent.

The Duchess of Kent sadly died at age 92 in 2025. Interestingly, Prince Harry features all the way down in 14th place, with his wife Meghan Markle ranking higher than him in 12th.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, meanwhile, is clinging on to a position on the list, featuring in slot 20.