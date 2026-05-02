Prince Harry throws curveball at William as pressure builds on future king

Prince Harry has been making advances to finally put an end to the years-long feud with his father and brother for more than a year.

And while King Charles has somewhat accepted Harry’s olive branch and begun moving towards a reconciliation, Prince William remains estranged from his younger sibling. Harry has reportedly extended olive branches to William on several occasions in the past but it had been rejected brutally.

Although, there is pressure is building to welcome Harry back into the fold given the recent events, Harry is now changing his tune on the matter, according to sources cited Heat magazine.

The Duke of Sussex is on “much stronger footing with his father these days” and this has “emboldened” by the next step he has taken. Sources claim that now that William is under pressure to take a step towards reconciliation, Harry is making new demands.

During Harry’s latest trip to Ukraine, he made a comment stating that he “will always be part of the royal family” and that he is doing the work he was “born to do”.

‘There was a time when [Harry] was ready to apologise and at least take ownership for his part in this, but he’s now done a total 180 and is saying it’s William who should be making the apologies,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, William is “under pressure from all sides to agree to make peace with Harry but it’s having no effect on him”

They explained that the “more people try to nudge him toward forgiving Harry, the more he seems to resist it”.

However, it remains to be seen how things would pan out for King Charles's two sons.