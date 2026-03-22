King Charles’ party season looms for special royal member he fondly misses

King Charles is set to open the gates for his 2026 Garden Parties, and the season kicks off on a particularly poignant date, his grandson Prince Archie’s birthday.

This summer, Buckingham Palace will host three lavish Garden Parties, with a fourth taking place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, shining a spotlight on frontline heroes from across the UK.

The celebrations will honour those who dedicate themselves to their communities volunteers, charity champions, and emergency service workers alike.

The opening event, however, carries a bittersweet undertone, as it coincides with a day Charles might have hoped to spend with his grandson.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US, the little boy has seen his grandfather only sparingly.

Their last public encounter was during the Late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, when Charles also met Princess Lilibet for the first time.

Last year, Harry made headlines with a candid BBC interview, expressing a desire to mend fences, “I would love reconciliation with my family. Life is precious,” he said,

The upcoming Garden Parties promise to be glittering affairs, with dates on 8 May and 12 May at Buckingham Palace.

Followed by the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party on 19 May honouring ex-service personnel.