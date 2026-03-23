Eugenie receives heartbreaking birthday news as Beatrice, Edo make headlines

Bearice and Eugenie face 'make-or-break' situation

Princess Eugenie turns 36, keeps low profie on her big day

The Princess of York's royal titles are in question



Along with Andrew and Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie's woes are far from over as the royal sisters face heat due to their parents' past actions and connections to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Princesses of York are said to be under crucial talks over their royal titles amid speculations about their marriages following their names in Epstein files.

It emerges at a time when Eugenie is celebrating her 36th birthday, which falls on March 23, but one royal expert believes she may not feel like enjoying her auspicious moments in a way she usually does given the turmoil engulfing the York family.

Eugenie and Beatrice might be assesing their next move amid Buckingham Palace’s unwillingness to back them publicly. The royal sisters are avoiding the spotlight by keeping a low profile.

A royal expert revealed the scandal's toll on the royal sisters, calling it a chaos in their paradise.

"Both Eugenie and Beatrice must be feeling the heat of the headlines that are now turning on them. And so I doubt whether this birthday will be one she will particularly feel like celebrating in a big way, accoring to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

While the King invited his both nieces Beatrice and Eugenie to his Sandringham estate at Christmas to spend the festive period with the extended royal family.

The invitation and acceptance was seen as a bold statement of support from the King who had sympathy for their plight. However, royal sources suggest the situation has now changed drastically.

“The sisters are extremely unhappy. They feel they have been left out in the cold. They aren't being supported by Buckingham Palace and are certainly concerned they will lose their titles and privileges as a result of their parents’ conduct,” Bond, citing the source, told the Mirror.

Royal fans and historian also fear Beatrice and Eugenie willbe next to face the punishments from the Palace if any wrongdoing from their end is confirmed.

So far they are clear, but their names in the files are causing problems for the monarchy.

Weighing in on the alarming situation, royal expert Robert Jobson claimed, "Nobody gives up a title voluntarily - without royal duties, an HRH is a target, not a shield. It ties them to Andrew. To Epstein. To all of it."

Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi latest appearance

Beatrice was in high spirits as she appeared with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in Notting Hill on Sunday at a birthday party.

The 37-year-old's outing comes just hours after photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were released for the first time since his arrest.