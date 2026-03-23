Beatrice, Eugenie's husbands draw line in shocking move

King Charles and senior royals might be facing some heat over Andrew's crisis but Beatrice and Eugenie are battling complete and utter personal chaos amid family division.

It migh not be wrong to say that Eugenie, who turned 36 on March 23, wants her 35th year to be deleted from her life as the late Queen's granddaughter had to make a trip around the sun as younget child of Fergie and Andrew.

However, she received some supportive and comforting response from her husband amid her parents' fallout.

Beatirce and Eugenie's husbands have decided to fully support them amid the daunting crisis, taking all neccessary steps to sheild them from any untoward situation, also protecting their pschologcial wellbeing.

The two princesses also received heartening and consoling responses from some royal experts and fans.

"I've got sympathy for both Beatrice and Eugenie, and I'd like to see them somehow rehabilitated and used properly in the royal family," Matt Wilkinson, Royal Editor for The Sun, said:

The expert went on to explain what the monarch tinks of his two nieces after the frmer Duke and Duchess of York's scandals, which surprisingly rocked the Palace.

"I think the King wants her, wants them both, to not pay for the sins of their parents, but I'm not sure there is mass public sympathy for them at the moment. They're probably going through a complete and utter personal crisis," said Wilkinson.

The journalist reveals his thoughts about the two sisters' royal future, saying: "I don't like bad things to happen to people when they haven't actually done anything wrong themselves, but I think they can cope.

Revealing their husbands's stance amid the daunting crisis, he added: "I think there are enough support structures around them and enough money. Their husbands are both very supportive and rich, so I think they'll be able to cope."

Eugenie, who hasn't shared a post on her personal Instagram since November 14, 2025, appeared to be finding solace in company of her husband the day before her father was arrested.

On the eve of Andrew's arrest and 66th birthday, Eugenie was seen enjoying a ski holiday in Gstaad, Switzerland with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest.

The two Princesses, along with their respective husbands, celebrated last Christmas at Sandringham sans their mom and dad.

Their decision to spend Christmas with the King, instead of with their parents, spoke volumes.

Their preence spaked speculations, with some guessing as they have ditched their parents, while the royal experts believe that they can not turn their backs on him even though the situation is obviously very strained and hard.

Eugenie has not been seen with either parent, and the latest report suggests her husband Jack does not want her around his wife amid mounting pressure from public. He is reportedly not allowing his mother-in-law Sarah Ferguson to seek refuge at his and Eugenie's family home.

The entrepreneur is the owner of a drinks company, which reportedly earned an impressive £630,000 profits in 2022.