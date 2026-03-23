Jessie J undergoes MRI after scary car accident during China tour

The music sensation was diagnosed with breast cancer last year

Jessie J has given a fresh health update after rushing to hospital following a car injury, which left fans with fearing she'd 'broken her neck.'

The singer, 37, has undergone an MRI scan after the frightening incident and kept fans informed about her condition.

For those unversed, Jessie is present in China due to her No Secrets Tour and suffered an unexpected injury after hitting her head on the roof of a car.

Taking to Instagram, the Price Tag hitmaker shared a clip of her climbing into a black vehicle at her latest concert, whilst admitting she 'didn’t mind squashing in the back.'

The video then cuts to Jessie in hospital undergoing an MRI scan after suffering the neck injury.

She said: 'Yeah, I just can’t move my head. I’m alright. I’ll just have to take some painkillers and march right through it.'

'I thought I’d broken my neck, but I haven’t. But I have really hurt my neck and my back.'

However, Jessie did not let the injury stop her putting on a stellar performance as she’s filmed singing her iconic tracks on stage.

Fans flocked to the comments with messages of love and well wishes for the singer.

One user penned: 'Take care of yourself (heart emoji).'

'And yet nobody noticed until you told us you hurt yourself!! POPSTARRRR mode was activated,' added another.

A third chimed: 'Feel better soon girl you are such a vibe even if you are in pain such an awesome human being.'

'Sending you lots of love and light (heart emoji),' wrote a fourth.

The music sensation was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and and shared news of her early-stage diagnosis publicly via social media in June 2025.

But the star now seems to be doing well and is back performing shows just under a year since her diagnosis.