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Princess Kate asks a question in her latest Instagram update

Princess Kate's surprise question has fans rushing to see what she said

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 03, 2026

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Princess Kate asks a question in her latest Instagram update
Princess Kate asks a question in her latest Instagram update

The Princess of Wales shared with royal fans one of her most memorable days at Wimbledon.

Sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram on Thursday, she asked, "If anyone is up for tennis?"

The footage captured Catherine soaking up the atmosphere as she strolled past the famous Wimbledon Queue, stopping to greet well-wishers, chat with fans, and flash the warm smile that royal admirers have come to love.

Reflecting on the visit, the Princess wrote: "Stopping by the famous Wimbledon Queue and enjoying some fantastic tennis.

A wonderful day celebrating the people who make The Championships so special."

She also shared another touching video in which she was seen spending her time with members of the Shine Camera Club.

In the caption, she wrote: "Shine Camera Club! A pleasure to spend time with you at Wimbledon after your time capturing moments around the grounds.

It teaches young people the art of analogue photography."

Kate also looked through the children's photographs, discussing the portraits they had taken and praising their creativity.

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