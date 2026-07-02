Prince Harry emotional take on Archie, Lilibet reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry’s intentions related to the reunion between his kids and his father are pure, but his life-changing decision made in 2020 is not helping the Duke.

A royal commentator, Robert Jobson, sent support to Harry for being true and pure at heart when it comes to bringing Archie and Lilibet to the UK, so they can learn about their roots and meet their grandpa.

Speaking to Newsweek, the royal expert said, “Harry's heart was in the right place. He wanted to bring his children to get to know their grandfather; now they are old enough to remember it.”

However, when he stepped down from his senior active working royal position, he lost much perks including his security, which is now creating problems for his family’s safe visit.

“King Charles asked him, long before he left, whether he had thought it through. Harry believed protection would follow as a matter of course. It did not. The obstacles in his path now flow from the deal he chose in 2020,” Robert shared.

For the unversed, Harry received a no from the UK regarding the taxpayer-funded security for him and his family in mid-July. But he was offered a royal stay by the monarch.

The Duke’s spokesperson shared, “The duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK.”