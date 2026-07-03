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Royal Family celebrates Lady Louise Windsor's big achievement

Lady Louise's celebrations continue with social gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award Ceremony

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 03, 2026

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Royal Family celebrates Lady Louise Windsors big achievement
Royal Family celebrates Lady Louise Windsor's big achievement

The Royal Family is celebrating a proud new milestone for Lady Louise Windsor after the 22-year-old officially graduated from the University of St Andrews.

In a touching show of support, the Royal Family marked the occasion with a congratulatory message on social media, writing: "Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!"

Lady Louise, who is 17th in line to the throne, received her degree in English and International Relations after completing a four-year course at the prestigious Scottish university.

Proud parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, travelled to Fife to watch their daughter cross the stage and celebrate the achievement in person.

Following the ceremony, she was photographed smiling in her academic gown.

Rather than stepping immediately into a permanent career, the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter is expected to spend the coming year on a gap year.

The celebrations are set to continue later this week when Lady Louise receives her Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award from her father, Prince Edward, during a special ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

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