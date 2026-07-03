Princess Kate scores an ace as Andy Murray and Anne Keothavong join watch party

The Princess of Wales delighted tennis fans with another memorable appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday.

She was spotted enjoying the action alongside British tennis legend Andy Murray and former player-turned-captain Anne Keothavong.

Kate, elegant in a tailored blue linen suit by Gabriela Hearst, spent the afternoon at the All England Club carrying out a series of engagements before taking her seat on No. 1 Court beside Murray and Keothavong.

The trio watched British star Katie Swan take on 26th seed Madison Keys.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), the Princess is a familiar and much-loved presence at Wimbledon, regularly attending the Championships to support British tennis.

Earlier in the day, Kate made a surprise appearance on Court 18 alongside former British No. 1 Tim Henman, where she watched part of a match and thrilled spectators who were delighted to see the royal up close.

She also took time to chat with fans gathered on the famous Hill, creating another warm Wimbledon moment.

After touring the media centre, Kate spent time speaking with the aspiring photographers in the players' hospitality area.

BBC Wimbledon presenter Isa Guha later revealed, "The Princess of Wales has been watching on Court 18 with Tim Henman.

She came in a little bit earlier and surprised some fans," Guha said during the BBC broadcast.

"She spoke to some spectators over at the Hill. She's always a favourite here at the Championships.

I believe she's going to be chatting to Anne Keothavong a little bit later as well.

Great moments, great scenes here on day four."