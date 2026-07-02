Prince Harry pulls William into fresh royal firestorm after bombshell ruling

Prince Harry has triggered new debate with his latest claims about Prince William after losing his UK security appeal.

The Duke of Sussex's team wrongly claimed that his estranged brother Prince William is represented on committee responsible for determining royal security.

The former working royal's team has reportedly accused that a member of the future British monach's staff sits on the nine-person RAVEC committee responsible for determining royal security arrangements.

Previosuly there was a claim about King Charles' representation, however, it had never been reported that the Prince of Wales had any members of staff on the committee.

Those close to the Duke reportedly have highlighted that three of the committee's nine members are drawn from the offices of both his father and brother.

The Home Office and Buckingham Palace maintain that security decisions rest entirely with the committee's security professionals.

A highly sensitive security report obtained by ITV News reveals that Prince Harry faces threats from six terrorist plots, with five of these originating within the United Kingdom.

Meghan Markle's husband has long harboured suspicions that senior courtiers surrounding the King and Prince William oppose granting him taxpayer-funded protection.

Harry had previously announced plans to bring Meghan and their children on the trip, based on assurances that a review of their security arrangements would be conducted.

However, Harry's office received correspondence at the end of last week offering only a police liaison officer's telephone number during the visit, with no additional provisions.

The Duke has yet to decide whether his family will accompany him to a country he considers unsafe.