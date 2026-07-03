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Princess Anne's latest royal appearance confirms her summer colour obsession

Princess Anne is having a butter yellow moment again

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 03, 2026

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Princess Annes latest royal appearance confirms her summer colour obsession
Princess Anne's latest royal appearance confirms her summer colour obsession

Princess Anne is telling fans that yellow is the colour of her summer wardrobe.

The ever-hardworking royal stepped out in yet another sunshine-inspired look as she attended the Veterans' Foundation's 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.

She was dressed in a soft butter-yellow evening gown and showed her preference for elegant fashion.

The flowing gown featured a simple, classic silhouette that perfectly reflected the Princess Royal's signature understated style.

Her latest appearance comes as yellow continues to dominate her recent wardrobe, making it clear that the vibrant shade has become her go-to choice for summer engagements.

The gala celebrated a major milestone for the Veterans' Foundation, marking a decade of supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families across the United Kingdom.

Over the past ten years, the charity has awarded more than £38 million in grants to organisations dedicated to the armed forces community.

Royal watchers first spotted the cheerful hue at the wedding of her son, Peter Phillips.

More recently, she gave one of her vintage dresses a fresh lease of life by rewearing another yellow look.

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