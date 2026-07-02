Palace shares message as Princess Kate makes stunning return to Wimbledon

Princess Kate made her first public appearance after she completed the National Three Peaks Challenge.

On Thursday morning, the future Queen stepped out in London, marking her return to Wimbledon for the first time this year.

According to Palace, the Princess of Wales will be meeting “spectators, players and staff at the most iconic postcode in tennis, Wimbledon (SW19).

For the sports event, Kate wore a mid-blue colour blazer and matching pants. She completed her look with a white top.

She met with the fans standing in The Queue at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on day four of the tournament.

Putting her sporty side on display with a high ponytail and minimal fresh makeup, Kate oozes radiance.

Princess Kate is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) for those who are not aware.

She will watch the match on one of the ground’s Outer Courts.

Later, the Princess of Wales is set to meet children from disadvantaged backgrounds getting help from Shine Camera Club.