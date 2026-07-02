Sarah Ferguson's quiet response to Andrew's big decision revealed

Sarah Ferguson quietly stood by Andrew after his decision to relinquish his royal titles, with those close to the Duchess of York insisting the move made little difference to her as she remained focused on supporting both her family and King Charles.

According to Hello!, Sarah was unfazed when Andrew announced last year that he would no longer use his royal titles and honours following years of public scrutiny surrounding his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The insider said the Duchess fully respected her former husband's decision and remained committed to supporting both him and the monarchy.

Although Sarah and Andrew divorced in 1996, they have maintained an unusually close relationship over the decades. While she retained the courtesy title of Duchess of York, she has largely used her maiden name professionally and is widely known to the public simply as Fergie.

In recent years, the Duchess has quietly re-established her place within the wider Royal Family. She made headlines in 2023 when she joined senior royals for the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, her first royal Christmas appearance in more than three decades.

Sharing her gratitude afterwards, Sarah wrote on Instagram that the family had enjoyed spending time together and were thankful for one another.

Since then, she has continued to attend key royal occasions, including Easter services at St George's Chapel and, more recently, accompanied Prince Andrew to the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.

Sarah's enduring affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II has also remained evident. Following the monarch's death in 2022, she took responsibility for caring for the Queen's beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick.

On the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's passing, The writer paid an emotional tribute, describing it as an honour to look after the dogs and saying they serve as a daily reminder of the kindness the late Queen showed her throughout the years.