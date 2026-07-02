King Charles, Prince William face heat after Andrew’s royal outing

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s shame follows the royals wherever they go. King Charles and Prince William performed key duties in Scotland during Holyrood Week.

On July 1, the father-son duo, alongside key members, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and others, took part in the Order of the Thistle service at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

However, they faced protestors outside the building who were holding banners that read, "Not My King" and "What Did You Know?"

It was hinted at the inside information about Andrew’s link to Epstein and how much the royal family knows.

Earlier, at Trooping the Colour, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, were spotted in an awkward situation. Seeing the protestors, Anne reportedly told her husband, "Don't listen to them, ignore them.”

It is important to mention that King Charles and Prince William saw protesters outside St. Giles' Cathedral after Andrew’s quiet outing with two royal, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

However, no photos were taken, but it was claimed that the former Duke of York was at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials on June 30 with the Edinburghs.

The Sun reported that, "Andrew sneaked in and sneaked out and definitely didn’t want to be seen.”