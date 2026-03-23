Kelly Osbourne ends engagement to Sid Wilson as she grieves dad Ozzy: Report

Osbourne and Wilson got engaged in July 2025, three years after welcoming their son

Kelly Osbourne has called off her engagement to Sid Wilson amid a very difficult year, per reports.

The Daily Mail reported on March 23 that the TV personality has split from Wilson less than a year after he popped the question at Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell concert with Black Sabbath in July 2025.

The pair, who were last seen together at the Grammys in February, are said to have ended their engagement earlier this month.

“Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement,” an insider claimed, adding that the past year has taken a heavy emotional toll. “Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope.”

Ozzy Osbourne, fondly known as The Prince of Darkness, died on July 22, 2025, at age 76 after battling Parkinson’s, a loss that reportedly reshaped much of Kelly’s life. Behind the scenes, sources say the relationship had already been under strain. “They were facing challenges in their relationship for some time” and “things were not as they appeared.”

Despite efforts to make it work, especially for their 3-year-old son Sidney, the couple ultimately chose to part ways. “They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward,” the insider shared.