Meghan sparks speculation with surprise decision after key royal's US visit

Meghan Markle left fans guessing with her latest move amid Duchess Sophie's recent trip to the US.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared without her $350K engagement ring during her latest outing, sparking rumours of altering it another time.

The former hollywood star, 44, ditched her ring at an awards dinner after the Duchess of Edinburgh' secret US vist to attend the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

The eagle-eyed fans of the Sussexes noticed it during her presences at the Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children dinner on March 19, where she presented her friend Kelly McKee-Zajfen with an award.

There were reports that the Duchess could meet Harry during her surprise trip to the United States and convey the King's message to him, but no meeting was held between the aunt and nephew.

The reason behind ditching her signiture jewelry piece is said to be redesighning.

She even promptly displayed it while holding her friend's baby bump, perfectly revealing that her ring was missing.

The Duchess put on just her simple gold wedding band to the event, but stayed blinged up, wearing her gold Cartier Love bracelet allegedly given to her by her first husband, Trevor Engelson, along with the late Princess Diana's gold Cartier Tank watch. She wore both on her left wrist.

The former TV actress' hand was hard to miss, as she kept placing it on Zajfen's heavily pregnant baby bump while posing on the red carpet, in an overly personal move that some critics called "creepy."