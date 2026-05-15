The Princess of Wales says goodbye from ‘the heart'

The Princess of Wales signed off her emotional visit to Italy with a heartfelt message.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared tribute to the people and culture she experienced throughout the visit.

“Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child’s world,” she wrote.

“I have had such a deeply moving and unforgettable time here.

Thank you to the people of Reggio Emilia for welcoming me into a culture of care with such warmth and generosity.”

The future queen also highlighted the importance of supporting children in their earliest years.

“Our collective work in early childhood must be to protect and nurture the connections that form the foundations of lifelong wellbeing, the princess wrote.

She signed off the touching message with the words, “Grazie di cuore, C,” which translates to “Thank you from the heart.”

Kate also accessorised a colourful beaded gold bracelet from Atelier Molayem’s ABC collection, with many praising the meaningful accessory.

The caption read from the brand, "Crafted in collaboration with @relaisroncolo1888 and paired with original Liberty fabric, the jewel celebrates the people we hold closest to our hearts, those we wish to carry with us always."