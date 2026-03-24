King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate 25 years of Eden Project: Watch

King Charles and Queen Camilla face a stubborn cake at Eden Project 25th

King Charles and Queen Camilla brought a burst of royal energy to Cornwall on Tueday.

They stepped out to celebrate a major milestone for one of the UK’s most inspiring environmental projects.

Marking 25 years of the iconic Eden Project, the King and Queen were welcomed into the vast biomes and lush landscapes that have transformed a former clay pit into a global symbol of sustainability.

Eden is playing an increasingly important role in education, fostering community cohesion, and championing nature restoration at a crucial moment for the planet.

On Twitter, Rebecca English shared a delightful glimpse of the royals enjoying a marble run crafted from storm-felled ash.

The lighthearted moment reached a sweet crescendo when the Lord Lieutenant stepped in, offering his sword so the King and Queen could ceremoniously slice the gala cake celebrating anniversary.

The royal itinerary then turned to the heart of the local community, with a visit to Holy Trinity Church.

Inside the historic setting, the King met with Cornish community groups and representatives from Young People Cornwall, listening closely to the challenges and ambitions shaping the region’s future.