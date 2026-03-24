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Duchess Sophie glows alongside Lady Helen Taylor at Reasons For Hope Gala

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Penny Mountbatten unite for Dr Jane Goodall’s inspiring mission

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Duchess Sophie glows alongside Lady Helen Taylor at Reasons For Hope Gala
Duchess Sophie glows alongside Lady Helen Taylor at Reasons For Hope Gala

Sophie, the ever beautiful Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for an evening celebrating conservation icon Dr Jane Goodall.

Held at the The Peninsula London on Monday, the “Reasons For Hope” Gala brought together guests in support of the Jane Goodall Institute UK, honouring decades of groundbreaking work protecting wildlife and the planet.

Sophie was in a dreamy, floor-length gown adorned with soft paisley patterns that shimmered subtly under the lights. 

By her side was Lady Helen Taylor smiling for the photographs. Also among the notable attendees was Penny Mountbatten, her family ties link back to King Charles while her daughters share godparent connections within the royal circle including links to Sophie herself.

At its heart, the gala celebrated hope, a fitting theme championed by Dr Goodall’s lifelong mission to protect the natural world. 

Previously she reflected on her royal role during an appearance on the Golden Legacy Series podcast.

Sophie shared: “My role, as with all members of the family, is to primarily support the King and the monarchy.”

Earlier, she was seen attending the opening of the Radley College Music School.

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