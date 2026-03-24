Prince William, Princess Kate teach lesson to many with honour to loyal aide

The future monarch, Prince William, and Princess Kate have won hearts with their meaningful gesture amid swirling Palace tensions over Harry, Meghan, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's crisis.

The royal couple seemingly set an example as they honoured their loyal nanny Maria Teresa Turrión Borrallo for her devotion, dedication and steadfastness to the family.

She received the Royal Victorian Medal in Silver from the heir to the British throne at the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle as a thank you for looking after William and Kate's children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

She has been serving the Prince and Princess of Wales since 2014 following the birth of Prince George in 2013.

The couple's gesture might be a lesson to many that loyalty has its reward.

Maria, who trained at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, received a very special honour from the couple on Tuesday.

TV writer Sir Roy Clarke and tennis umpire James Keothavong were also honoured during the ceremony.

The silver Royal Victorian Medal is an honour awarded by the King for loyal service to the monarch or royal family.

It differs from the honours given to sportspeople and actors, who often receive MBEs and knighthoods. It is purely down to the King Charles to decide who receives it, rather than being granted on the advice of government ministers or overseen by independent committees.