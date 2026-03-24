Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big promise to fans: 'We won't stop'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally broken their silence amid speculation, revealing their plans to shut down rumours about their future.

The Sussexes' production company has promised new set of shows, including projects outside Netflix.

It emerges after the couple announced a new fictional show based on the sport of polo, which will be made for the streaming network.

The couple have no intention to quit or step back as they are working on a multiple projects, including scripted and non-fiction shows.

“There is a natural attrition as you work through the stages of development, but Archewell Productions will have programming across several streaming platforms over the next few years," an insider told People.

As per reprts, an adaptation of Jasmine Guillory’s book The Wedding Date is underway, and Meet Me at the Lake, an adaptation of Carley Fortune's romance novel now has a director attached.

There were reports that Netflix was "blindsided" by the release of Prince Harry's 2023 memoir Spare, which offered a rare glimpse into his royal upbringing.

It is worth mentioning here that Meghan's lifestyle brand, As ever, has also ended its relationship with Netflix and will continue "independently," spokespeople for the lifestyle brand and Netflix said.