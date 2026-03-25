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Palace shares King Charles' favourite part of Cornwall visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla open marble run before joining Big Lunch festivities

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

Palace shares King Charles&apos; favourite part of Cornwall visit
Palace shares King Charles' favourite part of Cornwall visit

Palace shared a cheerful update from Cornwall, where King Charles and Queen Camilla had an amazing day connecting with the St Austell community.

Their Majesties spent time meeting local Cornish groups and businesses inside Holy Trinity Church and the bustling Market Hall, hearing first-hand about the people and projects shaping the area. 

The Queen in blue made a beeline for younger well-wishers too, chatting with schoolchildren, as well as library staff and volunteers from St Austell Library.

Earlier, the royal couple visited the iconic Eden Project to mark its milestone 25th anniversary. 

There, they officially opened a brand-new “marble run,” to the celebrations. 

King Charles and Camilla also met staff and gardeners, learning more about wildflower habitat restoration and ongoing efforts to strengthen the connection between people and the natural world.

They joined a lively Big Lunch alongside volunteers and supporters celebrating friendship, food, and the power of volunteering ahead of the upcoming Big Lunch and Big Help Out weekend, set to take place from 5th to 8th June.

And then the monarch's favourite part came, King stepped behind the bar at the Market Hall to pull a pint of St Austell Brewery’s “Proper Job,” while the Queen watched on with a smile.

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