Beatrice, Eugenie's bold offer to William amid fear of losing royal homes

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seem to be considering desperate measures as they sense a stern action taken for them by King Charles, reinforced by Prince William.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, who have been firmly ousted from the royal fold after the Epstein scandal, lost their royal homes overnight and their daughters fear that they might be next.

Moreover, there are already calls from the public and advise from royal experts that the sisters should “quietly” give up their titles. Meanwhile, the King’s nieces believe that it’s unfair to them as they have always supported the Crown and kept their heads down amid the scandal.

Beatrice and Eugenie understand why their parents were punished but they see no reason why they should also be banished, a source told Closer.

They believe William would like to see them cut out but they will be “pushing back hard” if that happens. Hence, they are considering drastic measure, even entertaining the idea of a tell-all if they get more pressure.

“They’re still struggling to believe that their uncle and cousin would really evict them but if that does come to pass it will be the spark that lights the fuse,” the insider said. “There’s been some talk that they may resort to hiring lawyers and going to the press to make a stink.”

They continued, “And, of course, there’s also the possibility that they could do a tell-all. That’s going to become a lot more likely if William goes after them. It’s certainly something they can use as a threat to try and get him to back off.”

Beatrice and Eugenie “feel strongly” that they have the right to keep their royal homes as they done nothing wrong. However, if they are forced into a corner, they are unafraid to fight back.

They are “determined” to protect their children and family from losing their home, and Prince William would be underestimating his cousins, if he thought they would comply easily.