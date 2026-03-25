Princess Anne pays price for showing sympathy to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Princess Anne did not seem to be expecting to be bombarded with questions as soon as she arrived outside of Wadham College at Oxford University.

King Charles’s sister had to attend the Agricultural Economics Society Centenary Conference as part of her royal duties when she saw demonstrators already waiting for her.

Anne was reportedly considered to be “sympathetic” towards her disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, especially worrying about his mental welfare.

“Anne, how long have you known about Andrew and Epstein,” one heckler called out to the royal.

The hecklers continued pressing the royal about how much did the royals know and when did she know about her shamed brother’s doings.

“When will you answer the question,” one heckler called out as Anne was seen intentionally avoiding the demonstrators.

Even though Anne appeared in her usual resolve, holding herself upright, there seemed to be a little crack in her appearance as the heckling incidents continue without fail.

Video footage from Tuesday was shared by an anti-monarchy group, and many followers pointed out how Anne’s mannerisms reflected that the royal appeared nervous.

“I love the way they try to scuttle away. Adjusting her scarf as if her life depends on it,” on social media user said about the moment, Anne made the gesture to avoid the protestors.

Another said, “No not heckled Anne was asked a question! Well done we are still awaiting an answer! So far nothing they have suddenly gone deaf.”

The incident took place after it was reported that Anne is still in contact with Andrew after she was “shaken by his arrest”.

Royal expert Richard Kay had revealed previously, “Despite that familiar gruff and just-get-on-with-it approach she inherited from Prince Philip, Anne has been concerned about Andrew’s mental welfare as his world has imploded.”