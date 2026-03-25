Andrew holds breath as King Charles plans bombshell move amid probe

King Charles has been urged to stand with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein by extending help to the UK police with a 'Trump card.'

There are talks surrounding the monarch's visit to the US, especially after Donald Trump told reporters earlier that the King is coming soon, despite political unrest.

Charles, whose diplomatic skills are not hidden from anyone, could play a crucial role in strengthening ties between the UK and the US after Trump's remarks about Keith Starmer.

But, the monarch's visit is not only important for the political alliance, but also he could play a key role in persuading Trump to release full and unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files, helpful in the Andrew probe.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie said, "He (Mr Trump) can be rude to Keir Starmer, but I don't think he's going to be rude to the King."

As per the Mirror, he added, "I think Trump is a bully, and I think you stand up to him. I think the King might well be able to persuade him to do things that might not be possible otherwise."

Despite strong calls by UK politicians and the public to postpone the US trip, Mr Lownie believes that King Charles should continue with his plans for the sake of Epstein victims.

"This is the sort of soft power in which the monarchy can actually be very effective. They can shame Trump. It's the old line, 'When they go low, you go high,' and I think he should go," the royal commentator said.