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Sarah Ferguson secret allies step in as Beatrice and Eugenie shut doors

Fergie's master plan behind the scenes saves her from the spotlight

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

Sarah Ferguson secret allies step in as Beatrice and Eugenie shut doors
Sarah Ferguson secret allies step in as Beatrice and Eugenie shut doors

Sarah Ferguson received generous help from secret allies after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's heartbreaking decision to save their marriages.

Since the royal fallout, Fergie's whereabouts remain unknown, except for the report about her entry in a luxury wellness institute in Switzerland.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted several times by the press after his controversial conversations with Jeffrey Epstein were made public.

But the former Duchess of York kept a low profile, and the credit goes to her loyal friends.

Daily Mail's columnist, Sarah Vine, wrote, "She is, when you think about it, the most famous missing person in the UK. And yet she hasn't been photographed once, despite the best efforts of His Majesty's Press."

The royal expert said that Fergie was not even "spotted" moving from Royal Lodge following King Charles' orders.

Miss Vine said, "What's her secret? Simple: good mates. Someone as recognisable as Fergie doesn't remain that well-hidden without some serious back-up, funds and transport — and the generosity of friends."

These comments followed reports that Fergie's daughters, particularly Eugenie, have distanced themselves from their mother after it was said that her husband, Jack Brookbank, "won't allow" Sarah to move in with them.

The royal commentator shared that Fergie will pick herself up as she has "always been a survivor."

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