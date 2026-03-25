Kate Middleton's former aide breaks silence after leaving Kensington Palace

Natasha Archer, who served as senior private executive to Prince William and his wife Princess Kate, has teased royal fans with her latest reveal.

The former aide of the Prince and Princess of Wales, whose tenure with the royal household spanned more than 15 years, has shared a crypic post to entice fans with her next venture through social media.

On Tuesday, Natasha Archer unveiled a message on her newly created Instagram account bearing her name, displaying the words "Coming soon. 02. 04. 26."

The announcement garnered massive responses from her followers, with comments including "Great news" and "So exciting."

She stepped back from her duties with the Waleses in 2025. She also worked alongside the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Archer's Instagram bio now lists her profession as "Creative Consultant," confirming her transition into consulting.

Throughout her time at Kensington Palace, she was known informally as "Tash", assumed responsibility for Catherine's wardrobe, serving as the princess's personal stylist.

She also handled teh future queen's administrative duties.

The future monarch, Prince William, personally bestowed a prestigious honour upon Archer for her service during an investiture ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.