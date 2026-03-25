Prince Harry puts King Charles reunion at big risk with fiery statement

Prince Harry has seemingly been creating hurdles by himself in the middle of peace talks with his father, King Charles.

The Sussexes recently returned to the headlines after they addressed bombshell claims made by Tom Bower.

In his book Betrayal: Power, Deceit, and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, the royal author stated that Queen Camilla believed Harry had been "brainwashed" by Meghan, which led to the Sussexes' departure from the firm.

Not only that, he claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales saw Harry's beloved Meghan as a threat more than an ally."

With the help of their spokesperson, Harry issued a statement and publicly called out Tom Bower in a fiery way.

The Sussex accused the writer of penning a "deranged conspiracy" and of being "fixated" on them.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward believes that Harry "struck the fire" between him and the royals with his reaction.

The Duke of Sussex "doesn’t believe in just allowing things to calm down – he is very protective of Meghan and obviously extremely annoyed and angry," the expert said, as per the Mirror.

Ingrid shared, "The royal family probably do blame Meghan for everything that’s happened, and she may have told him to do something."

The royal expert said that Harry and Meghan's comments made the situation more spicy and juicy, which "really doesn’t serve them."