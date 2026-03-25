King Charles pushes ahead with US trip: Details unveiled

The British monarch, King Charles, is said to be determined to proceed with his US trip, despite growing concerns and outrage over the escalating crisis in the UK linked to the Iran conflict.

The 77-year-old is pushing head with the visit, which is expected to include a state dinner at the White House, a stop in New York City and an address to a joint meeting of US lawmakers in Washington.

The three-day trip is being seen as a crucial moment for diplomatic relations between the two nations.

If the trip goes as planned it marks the first time a British monarch will speak before the American Congress since Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

The visit, which comes ahead of America's 250th anniversary, is expected to take place despite tensions between Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump over the war in Iran.

Trump has already expressed his thoughts about the much-anticipated tour, saying that he's looking forward” to meeting Charles “very shortly.”

The plan for the King to address Congress was revealed by Fox News although it was reported that no date or time has yet been confirmed

The US President has previously branded the UK’s approach to the conflict “terrible” and repeatedly lashed out at Sir Keir, including describing him as “not Winston Churchill”.

Buckingham Palace, the White House and the British government are all said to be determined that the visit go ahead. The King is expected to pay tribute to Americans for their independence anniversary and planning has gone into the visit with royal aides doing a “recce” in the US.

US President Donald Trump visited London last September with First Lady Melania in which he attended a state dinner hosted by Charles at Windsor Castle.

However, Trump, awho always pays respect to Princess Kate and her husband Prince William, shared no words for theWaleses amid tensions.

The royal family’s relationship is viewed as an important and unique way of engaging with the billionaire-turned-politician, who is well known for his love of the monarchy.