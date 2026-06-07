Kate Middleton’s surprise reunion at wedding celebration after 25 years

Kate Middleton's royal wedding appearance brought an unexpected reunion as she crossed paths with former boyfriend Rupert Finch at Peter and Harriet's wedding in the Cotswolds on Saturday.

Finch arrived at All Saints Church with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, among the first guests to attend the ceremony marking Peter Phillips' second marriage.

Catherine and Finch dated briefly in 2001 while studying at St Andrews, before the future princess met Prince William.

Their romance lasted for nearly a year and unfolded during a pivotal period in Catherine's life, shortly before her now-famous university charity fashion show appearance that reportedly captured William's attention.

Although their relationship ended more than two decades ago, the former couple have remained on friendly terms.

Finch was notably invited to William and Kate's wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Their early romance was later brought back into the spotlight when it was portrayed in the sixth season of The Crown, introducing a new generation of royal fans to a little-known chapter of Kate's life before she became Princess of Wales.

Today, both have built happy family lives. The couple recently celebrated 15 years of marriage and share three children, while Finch and Lady Natasha are parents to three daughters.