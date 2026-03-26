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Sarah Ferguson awaits big decision about last royal connection

Big day for Beatrice and Eugenie's mother as last royal perk could be taken away

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 26, 2026

Sarah Ferguson awaits big decision about last royal connection
Sarah Ferguson awaits key decision about last royal connection

Sarah Ferguson's last connection to the royal family may be removed in a key meeting, which would be a final blow to the former Duchess.

The ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received a shocking update about her special honour, which is at risk following her 'twisted' ties with Epstein, made public.

Fergie was honoured with "Freedom of the City of York" in celebration of her marriage to Andrew in 1987.

Now, in the city, an important meeting is set to take place to vote on removing Sarah's honorary freedom status.

The former Duke of York has also been removed from the same honour in 2022.

City of York Council’s Labour leader, Councillor Claire Douglas, said that it is disgraceful if anyone linked to Epstein is associated with this prestigious title.

Sarah Ferguson's world turned upside down when her emails to Epstein, in which she described him as her 'brother' and a 'legend', came to light.

From personal to professional setbacks, Fergie suffered massive setbacks.

Most recently, her beloved charity, Sarah’s Trust, has also halted its operations for the foreseeable future.

Now, the Charity Commission has placed a "regulatory alert" on Sarah’s Trust.

"The Commission intends to dissolve this CIO three months from the date of this notice unless cause is shown to the contrary. Representations must be made to the Commission within three months," the alert said. 

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