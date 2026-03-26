Duchess Sophie performs key role on King's behalf in Palace meeting

The Duchess of Edinburgh was assigned to carry out in important role after she had successfully sealed a big deal for the UK.

Duchess Sophie, who is dubbed as the ‘secret weapon’ for King Charles’s monarchy, had conducted a 10-day overseas visit at the behest of the UK government in South and Central America.

Taking on a diplomatic role, as she undertook engagements in her extensive tour, Sophie had delivered a message from King Charles when she was welcomed at the Presidential Palace last November in Guatemala City.

She underscored their “shared priorities such as gender equality, environmental sustainability and opportunities for Guatemalan youth”. The Duchess also “reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to a more sustainable and prosperous future”.

To reinforce the shared goals, Prince Edward’s wife was once again taking a diplomatic role as the senior members of the royal family attended to other events. She welcomed officials from Guatemala to take the discussions further.

“Thanks to HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh for receiving us at St James’s Palace to exchange views on her visit to Guatemala and to follow up on initiatives to strengthen cooperation in areas of common interest,” the embassy shared a message.

Meanwhile, King Charles had been attending a reception at Clarence House where Queen Camilla gave a keynote speech acknowledging the “brilliant” work of authors and writers.

Moreover, Prince William and Princess Kate were attending the enthronement of the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.