Princess Kate honours Prince William as couple ‘ready’ to rule monarchy

Princess Kate proved that she is a proud wife of the future king as she made a decisive move to honour Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out together to attend the historic enthronement ceremony of the Archbishop of Canterbury on Wednesday as Dame Sarah Mullaly, the first female Archbishop, was installed.

It was a significant moment for the royal family, and William and Kate were attending.

Even though King Charles has attended the previous enthronement ceremonies of the archbishop, this time William took centre stage as by tradition, the heir to throne attends.

In a bid to honour her husband, who is next in line to the throne, Kate made a thoughtful sartorial choice to wear the ‘Prince of Wales check’, which is classic grey, black and white plaid design.

The Princess is known to send messages via her outfit, hence this time it was no different. Kate’s message came at a particularly interesting time especially as close friends report that William and Kate are “ready” to be King and Queen.

Moreover, the Prince of Wales is the historic title held by the heir to the throne. Hence, her wearing the ‘Prince of Wales’ plaid was significant during an ‘enthronement’ ceremony.